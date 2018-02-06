Get Applebee’s Bahama Mamas for $1 all month long

(WFLA) — Kick back, relax and pretend the sun is shining all month long with this awesome deal on beachy drinks!

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar is offering a new drink special for the month of February.

Get ready to get tropical. A new $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month is coming soon… #DollarMama pic.twitter.com/uH8bBdevq6 — Applebee's (@Applebees) January 31, 2018

You can get your hands on the restaurant chain’s famous Bahama Mamas for only a $1.

The DOLLARMAMA drink features a mix of white rum, pineapple, orange, and lime juices with a splash of coconut and cherry flavors too.

This special steal is the latest in a string of deals for boozy drinks at Applebee’s. It all started with the dollar margaritas in October and were followed by Long Island Iced Teas in December.

