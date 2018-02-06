Dominion Energy Riverrock announces music lineup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The full list of music acts performing at this year’s Dominion Energy Riverrock is now out.

The outdoor sports and music festival is now in its tenth year.

Dominion Energy Riverrock will take place on Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar in Richmond from May 18-20, 2018.

The following performers are part of this year’s lineup.

Friday, May 18

6:30–7:30 p.m. Cris Jacobs Band

8:00–9:30 p.m. The Marcus King Band

Saturday, May 19

12:00–12:40 p.m. Chris Leggett

1:00–1:45 p.m. Big Baby

2:15–3:00 p.m. McKinley Dixon

3:30–4:15 p.m. Minor Poet

4:45–5:45 p.m. DJ Williams’ Shots Fired

6:15–7:30 p.m. Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds

8:00–9:30 p.m. The Wood Brothers

Sunday, May 20

1:00–2:00 p.m. Black Janis

2:20–3:20 p.m. Sid Kingsley

3:40–5:00 p.m. Agents of Good Roots

Dominion Energy Riverrock is free and open to the public.

