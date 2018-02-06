Dominion Energy highlights program to help with high bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With cold weather gripping the area for weeks, some in the Richmond area may have experienced a bit of shock after opening up their power bills.

Dominion Energy says customers can take advantage of several programs to lower their bills and get assistance paying them off. 8News spoke to one customer who has taken advantage of the offers.

“I’m very thankful, it’s the best Christmas present I ever got,” Sharon Depace said.

It’s a gift that Depace says will keep on giving as her home becomes more energy efficient through a program called ‘Energy Share.’

Dominion Energy is helping customers save money on their monthly power bills by winterizing their homes free of charge. On Tuesday, Depace got new insulation, weatherstrips, and the pipes around her furnace wrapped.

“It’s a great program for somebody like me that’s got a disability or even is low income,” Depace said.

She also got help with her power bill, which was huge. In fact, helping people pay their bill is how energy share originally got started decades ago.

“Our residents who are most in need, most vulnerable, do not have to make the choice between paying for groceries, or paying for medicine, and paying their electric bill,” Rebecca McNamara with Dominion Energy explained. “That was the goal 35 years ago and that is the goal today.”

Dominion says this is the time of year energy is being used the most, so they’re hoping to get the word out to customers.

“The thing we really want our customers to know is they can call Dominion and get help,” McNamara added.

For Depace, she says the help is more than financial.

“I know now that I’m going to be warm, that my bills are going to be less,” she said. “I’ll be able to manage better with all of that and it really gives me peace of mind.”

