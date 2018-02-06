Chamont Thompson Named Meadowbrook Head Coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the football season officially over across all levels, now comes the time for the coaching carousel. Here at home in chesterfield county, meadowbrook high school has their newest head coach of varsity football. The Monarchs have their man and he’s a chesterfield native. Chamont Thompson comes to Meadowbrook from L.C. Bird high school where he was offensive coordinator last season. Before that he held the same position at Glen Allen after coaching at bird during the skyhawks’ run to three consecutive state titles from 2012-2014.

Advertisement