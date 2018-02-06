Bill would allow Virginia nurse practitioners to practice without physician supervision

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — In the 20 years that Dr. Gray Snowden has been with Capitol Pediatrics in Midlothian, nurse practitioners have always had a big role in patient care.

“They function completely autonomously,” he explains. “The only difference we’re talking about is that it would be outside, out from under our roof.”

He is referring to HB 793, sponsored by Delegate Roxann Robinson (R-Chesterfield). It would allow nurse practitioners to practice independently in Virginia without the direct supervision of a physician.

“That’s all I want to do is take care of patients,” says Paula Hill, a nurse practitioner in Wise County. “By giving nurse practitioners full practice authority, we can just practice to our fullest scope, like we’re doing already anyway.”

Hill estimates that she has treated 30,000 patients in her two decades serving rural Southwest Virginia.

Her clinic has been fully operated by nurse practitioners since 1980. The doctor who collaborates with them, as required by current Virginia code, is now 80-years-old.

“If he retires, if he dies, we have 10,000 patients that just like that cease to have care from the nurse practitioners that have been treating them for years,” she says.

An amendment by Delegate Scott Garrett (R-Lynchburg) would require nurse practitioners to complete 10,000 clinical hours before reaching independent status.

8News received this statement from the Medical Society of Virginia: “The Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) believes team-based care is best for patients. Given the continued pressure for independent practice, MSV supports the Garrett substitute that requires 11 clinical components that preserve the minimum conditions to uphold quality care and patient safety.”

The bill is up for a vote by the full House next week.

