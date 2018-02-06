2 seriously injured in multi-car crash involving tractor-trailer on Route 288

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 288 in Goochland County Tuesday night.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson told 8News the crash occurred at 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 288 at Tuckahoe Creek Parkway.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane struck a Toyota, forcing the Toyota to spin around and cause a chain-reaction crash that led to four other vehicles being struck and damaged.

The driver and the passenger of the Toyota were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain to control.

The crash remains under investigation.

