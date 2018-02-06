1 injured after car crashes into Richmond business; driver charged

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into the front of a Richmond business Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Sheila Lane. Police say one person who was inside the business was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

No other details have been released at this time.

