Virginia school bus driver killed after being struck by school bus in lot

BRISTOW, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Prince William County school bus driver is dead after he was hit by another school bus in a lot Monday morning.

Prince William County Police told WJLA that the accident happened in the 7900 block of Piney Branch Lane in Bristow. Prince William County Public Schools officials say the bus backed into the driver while coming out of a service bay.

PWCS released a statement on the incident:

#BREAKING: @PWCSNews just released a statement after a bus driver was killed after being hit by a bus at the McCuin Transportation Center. pic.twitter.com/bEkqgzbjzd — Ryan Hughes (@ABC7Hughes) February 5, 2018

Stay with 8News on this developing story.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.