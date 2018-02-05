Virginia school bus driver killed after being struck by school bus in parking lot

BRISTOW, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Prince William County school bus driver is dead after he was hit by another school bus in a parking lot Monday morning.

Prince William County Police said that the accident happened in the 7900 block of Piney Branch Lane in Bristow. Prince William County Public Schools officials say the bus backed into the driver while coming out of a service bay. Police later identified the deceased driver as 62-year-old Richard Lee Proffitt of Manassas.

The other driver, identified as a 60-year-old man, was not injured, authorities say. No children were on the bus at the time of the incident.

PWCS released a statement on the incident:

