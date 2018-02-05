Stafford County school bus driver bloodied in bus assault

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office detained a juvenile on Thursday after they say he assaulted a bus driver.

Stafford deputies responded to a call around 4:45 p.m. regarding a fight in progress involving a bus driver in the area of Streamview Drive. When deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed the bus driver was bleeding from the forehead. The driver was examined by medics and released.

The driver told deputies he was a substitute driver and that an individual attempting to pick up one of the students from the bus was not on the list of people he could release the student to. The driver said he’d need to call the school to confirm he could release the student to the juvenile.

According to deputies, the juvenile then got on the bus and began assaulting the bus driver. An altercation between the juvenile and bus driver ensued, and the driver was punched in the face, causing a laceration on his forehead. The juvenile also struck the left side of the face of a bus monitor who attempted to block the juvenile from gaining access to the student.

“Deputies detained the subject—who they learned was a juvenile—and discovered that he and the student were siblings,” the sheriff’s office said. “The subject was acting as guardian of his sister, and had recently been dealing with a number of serious family issues.”

A criminal complaint for two counts of assault and battery was submitted to Juvenile Detention Services, which did not advise detention, the sheriff’s office said.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.