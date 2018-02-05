Richmond area vegetable conference opens Feb. 21

If gardening is in your blood, don’t miss the 2018 Richmond Area Vegetable Conference in Henrico County on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Experts from Virginia Tech and local agents of the Virginia Cooperative Extension will discuss such issues as food safety rules, pesticide use, disease controls, pest management and using insects to promote pollination.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will offer free certifications of produce scales, which are used at farmers’ markets and roadside stands. Attendees also will receive a sponsored lunch and be eligible to earn 91 Private Pesticide Certification credits.

The free conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Strawberry Room of the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on N.Laburnum Ave.

Registration is encouraged. Call the Hanover Extension office at (804) 752-4307 by Feb. 16, or send an email to lmaxey-nay@vt.edu

