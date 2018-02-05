Prosecutors: Virginia teacher’s shooting death was result of mistaken identity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors say the shooting death of a popular Norfolk teacher on New Year’s Eve was the result of mistaken identity.

Caroline Hendrix was shot on Virginian Drive, and later died at the hospital. She was a teacher at Oceanair Elementary School.

Two people have since been charged in connection to Hendrix’s death — 70-year-old Edward Shaw and 22-year-old Teniqu Cushman.

Shaw is facing charges that include second-degree murder, while Cushman is charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

The Office of Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Gregory Underwood said in court Monday a love triangle involving Shaw, Cushman and another man led to the shooting.

Shaw went to Virginian Drive New Year’s Eve thinking he would confront this man, prosecutors say. Cushman reportedly told Shaw she wanted the other man out of her life.

Hendrix was shot twice in her vehicle that night, according to prosecutors.

Shaw’s attorney withdrew a request last week for bond. Cushman was denied bond during Monday’s hearing.

