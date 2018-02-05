Police seek suspect who stole package from porch of Church Hill home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe stole a package from a residence in Church Hill.

The alleged theft occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 28 in the 400 block of North 26th Street. Police were told a package was delivered to a residence within the block on Friday and that at around 7:40 p.m., the suspect walked onto the porch and knocked on the front door. When no one answered, he picked up the package and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male with dark facial hair. At the time, he was wearing a Chicago Bulls sweatshirt, a multi-colored baseball cap, and medium colored cargo pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Adrian Partain at (804) 646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

