DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Dinwiddie County Monday morning.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson said the crash occurred on Richie Avenue and Boydton Plank.

Fire crews on scene reported that the bus was carrying five students.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.