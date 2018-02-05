New RPS superintendent releases 100-day plan

Related Coverage Sources: New RPS Superintendent fires cabinet members ahead of first school board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Jason Kamras has announced his plans for his first 100 days on the job.

Kamras is presenting his 100-day plan, which focuses on engagement, equity and excellence, during tonight’s school board meeting.

“I believe that all children deserve to be loved and nurtured, to have their unique identities affirmed and celebrated, and to be engaged in rich and rigorous learning every single day,” Kamras said in a release. “We must all commit to work together to ensure our students receive the education they deserve so they can pursue their greatest aspirations,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras. “I am honored to be entrusted with the extraordinary responsibility of leading Richmond Public Schools and ask you to join me in this important work.”

Can’t see the document below? Click here to read Kamras’ 100-day plan.

During his first three months at the helm of RPS, Kamras said he will focus on engaging families and the community by listening to and learning from them by holding meeting with students, staff and school board members. Kamras also plans to hold town hall meetings in all nine school districts, city-wide town halls and intimate ‘Living Room Chats’ with families throughout the city.

Additionally, Kamras plans to create advisory cabinets to represent students, parents, teachers, and principals, and has prioritized meetings with city leaders along with the Virginia Assembly delegation.

Equity is the second major focus of the plan. Kamras said he will work with an outside partner to conduct an equity audit of all RPS functions. His plan will also ensure that all RPS high school students are offered at least four Advanced Placement (AP) courses, establish a task force to make recommendations on embedding restorative justice practices as well as teacher development on trauma-informed care practices, and emphasize recruitment of excellent teachers committed to serving in the division’s highest poverty schools.

To adhere to the third and final phase of his plan — excellence — Kamras said he is committed to launching a strategic planning process to outline a five-year vision for RPS and have all schools fully accredited by 2023. Kamras also hopes to have all schools fully staffed for the 2018-19 school year.

“This plan is an excellent start to our work and it is my hope that over the next 100 days, you will see the immediate impacts,” School Board Chair Dawn Page said. “The key to building the school district that we all want is to engage the community while striving for excellence and ensuring equity for students. As a native Richmonder and a graduate of RPS, I feel confident that this plan represents a great first step in the work we need to do together on behalf of our schools.”

Over the weekend, sources confirmed to 8News that Kamras plans on firing some cabinet members and has notified most of the senior level staff that their last day on the job will be June 30.

