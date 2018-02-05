Meadowbrook HS announces Chamont Thompson as new football head coach

RICHMOND (WRIC) — Meadowbrook High School didn’t have to go far in search for their new head coach of the football program, staying in Chesterfield county and naming former L.C. Bird offensive coordinator Chamont Thompson to lead the Monarchs.

Thompson was a part of the Skyhawks’ coaching staff that won three consecutive state championships from 2012-2014. After going to Glen Allen High School to become the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator, Thompson went back to L.C. Bird for the same position last season.

His former players praise Thompson for his hard-work ethic and motivational skills. Thompson will be tasked with getting the Meadowbrook Monarchs back to the VHSL state playoffs after missing the cut in 2017.