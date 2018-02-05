Jack-knifed tractor trailer closes lanes on I-64 west at Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A jack-knifed tractor trailer has closed lanes on Interstate 64 west at Staples Mill Road.

State Police responded to the crash at 4:18 a.m.

VDOT is reporting that the west left center lane, right center lane, right lane, right shoulder and exit ramp are closed.

Dozen of crashes are being reported across Central Virginia due to the icy road conditions. For the latest traffic conditions where you live, click here.

