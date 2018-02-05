Icy road conditions cause dozens of crashes across the region

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Icy road conditions caused dozens of crashes across Central Virginia Monday morning.
Virginia State Police said they’ve responded to calls for crashes and disabled vehicles in various locations of I-95, I-295, I-64 and 195 throughout the night and early morning.
The I-295 southbound ramp to I-95 southbound is closed due to an overturned dump truck. Henrico Fire and VDOT crews are currently on scene cleaning up.
The northside of the Lee Bridge off of Cowardin and Semmes in Richmond was closed for several hours due to icy patches. As of 7 a.m., the bridge has reopened.
And a jack-knifed tractor trailer closed several lanes on Interstate 64 west at Staples Mill Road in Henrico County. The lanes have since reopened.
Dozens of other crashes are being reported by VSP and VDOT. For the latest traffic conditions where you live, click here.
Virginia State Police is also reminding drivers to practice the following safety precautions:
- Add extra time to reach travel destination
- Slow speed for road conditions
- Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance
- Buckle up and don’t drive distracted
- Move over for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.
Stay with 8News for updates.
