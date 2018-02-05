Icy road conditions cause dozens of crashes across the region

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Icy road conditions caused dozens of crashes across Central Virginia Monday morning.

Virginia State Police said they’ve responded to calls for crashes and disabled vehicles in various locations of I-95, I-295, I-64 and 195 throughout the night and early morning.

The I-295 southbound ramp to I-95 southbound is closed due to an overturned dump truck. Henrico Fire and VDOT crews are currently on scene cleaning up.

Henrico Fire is working to clean up a mess on the 295 south exit ramp onto 95south (43B). A dump truck overturned spilling gravel. pic.twitter.com/GCmfv1BhWs — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 5, 2018

The northside of the Lee Bridge off of Cowardin and Semmes in Richmond was closed for several hours due to icy patches. As of 7 a.m., the bridge has reopened.

The northside of the Lee Bridge off Cowardin and Semmes is closed. The 2nd street exit on the bridge is also closed. pic.twitter.com/IXXYggPpNW — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 5, 2018

The Lee Bridge just opened back up. All clear but there are still traffic delays from accidents — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) February 5, 2018

And a jack-knifed tractor trailer closed several lanes on Interstate 64 west at Staples Mill Road in Henrico County. The lanes have since reopened.

Dozens of other crashes are being reported by VSP and VDOT. For the latest traffic conditions where you live, click here.

Virginia State Police is also reminding drivers to practice the following safety precautions:

Add extra time to reach travel destination

Slow speed for road conditions

Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance

Buckle up and don’t drive distracted

Move over for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.

Stay with 8News for updates.

