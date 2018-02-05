‘GoochlandCares’ opens doors at new clinic with new name

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A non-profit providing access to healthcare and human services to Goochland residents is beginning 2018 with two big changes.

The Goochland Free Clinic and Family Services is now known as ‘GoochlandCares Free Clinic and Family Services.’

The ten-year-old organization also combined services provided at three separate locations. It moved into a new 20,000 square foot facility in January and is celebrating its grand opening this month.

“Bringing our 11 programs under one roof has improved our ability to serve clients efficiently, safely and with dignity,” explains Sally Graham, the GoochlandCares executive director. “The name change reflects our evolution as an organization and our vision for the community.”

Adds Vicki Sharps, the president of the board of directors, “The name, Goochland Free Clinic and Family Services, was confusing to clients and potential donors who thought we were a county entity. That the Free Clinic was located in the county administration building added to the misunderstanding.”

Over the years, the organization experienced space constraints, along with safety and accessibility issues.

“The board recognized the need for additional space and updated facilities to better serve clients,” recalls former board president, Liz Rider. “They envisioned a one stop shop where neighbors could have their healthcare and other basic needs addressed safely and with dignity and privacy. They approved a capital campaign to make that vision a reality.”

In 2016, GoochlandCares served more than 1600 residents, which is approximately 7% of the county’s population.

Says Lisa Luck, board member and capital campaign chair, “The capital campaign has concluded, but we still need the community’s support to continue to provide services to Goochland residents in crisis. The need is real. It is urgent, and it is growing.”

GoochlandCares is located at 2999 River Road West in Goochland County.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.