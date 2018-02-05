VSP: Speed a factor in fatal I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in downtown Richmond Monday night.

The wreck occurred at around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, just south of I-64 (Exit 75).

Virginia State Police say the driver of a 2005 BMW sedan was traveling southbound in the center lane when they ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail, forcing the vehicle to then spin across the lanes to the left before hitting a jersey wall.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle on impact. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

Several southbound lanes are closed at this time, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

