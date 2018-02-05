Crews battle house fire in Highland Springs

HIGHLAND SPRINGS (WRIC) – Henrico fire crews are battling a house fire in the Highland Springs area Monday morning.

Crews responded to the corner of North Elm Avenue and Vine Street just after 11 a.m. for reports of a fire. Those crews were still on scene at noon.

Most of the damage appears to be in the rear of the residence.

A fire department spokesperson said the Red Cross is assisting two adults and three children who occupied the home. No one was injured. The cause remains under investigation.

