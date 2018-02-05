Council OKs plan to use city park for Chesterfield water tank

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City council has approved a plan to use Richmond’s Larus Park as a water system for Chesterfield County.

The measure, which was first introduced last April, was approved during Monday night’s meeting.

Back in November, Mayor Levar Stoney announced a new proposal to build a water tank and pumping station on a portion of Larus Park to allow the Department of Public Works to sell more water to Chesterfield County. That came after a previous ordinance was submitted back in April which some residents believed would have taken away from the appeal of the park.

The money from Chesterfield County will go back to Richmond Public Utilities, which will be roughly $1.8 million a year.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.