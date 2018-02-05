Chesterfield Citizens Fire Academy begins in April

If you’d like a behind the scenes look into how Chesterfield Fire and EMS operates, join the county’s Citizen’s Fire Academy.

Students learn everything from the history of the fire service and fire prevention to special operations, including dive and technical rescues. Participants will tour a working fire station, the emergency operations center, and see live demonstrations.Each session is a blend of practical information and hands-on experience. There’s no better way to see how the fire department works.

Classes for the Spring session begin April 9. Space is limited. Registration is required. Participants must be 18 to qualify. The course is also offered in the Fall.

To sign up call 748-1426. For more information email firemarshal@chesterfield.gov

