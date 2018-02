RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many of you saw a ‘roll cloud’ or ‘gust front’ during your morning commute Monday morning.

We had a very weak front move through the area, and this cloud was the leading edge of that front.

At the time this passed through Richmond, there was a gust of wind and a wind shift measured at the Richmond International Airport.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.