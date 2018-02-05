Authorities investigating after freight train derails in Greensville County

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating a second train derailment in the Commonwealth in less than a week.

Few details have been released at this time, police told 8News Monday night that a freight train derailed along Country Club Road in Greensville County.

Police, fire and CSX officials were on scene investigating for hours Monday night. Officials tell 8News that no one was hurt.

The derailment comes less than a week after a Louisa County man was killed after an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress collided with a trash truck in Crozet.

8News reached out to the local sheriff’s office for details.

