Sources: RPS Superintendent fires senior level staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – New Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras is cutting ties with the current cabinet according to multiple sources.

Kamras has notified most of the senior level staff that their last day on the job will be June 30.

8News is still working to confirm which cabinet members Kamras verbally let go.

Richmond Public Schools Director of Communications and Media Relations Kenita Bowers sent 8News this statement:

“Leadership changes of this nature would be considered a personnel matter and therefore I am unable to provide any comment.

Should any leadership changes be deemed necessary, those plans will be communicated with Richmond Public Schools employees and information will be released as appropriate.

Monday’s school board meeting will be the first since Kamras took office on Feb. 2.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.