Sources: New RPS Superintendent fires cabinet members ahead of first school board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just days after taking office, new Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras wants major staff changes.

Sources tell 8News that Kamras plans on firing some cabinet members and has notified most of the senior level staff that their last day on the job will be June 30.

This comes before Kamras’ first school board meeting Monday night.

8News is still working to confirm which cabinet members Kamras verbally let go. Several school board members 8News spoke with said while this is a personnel matter and they cannot comment, they said they have not been officially identified of any changes in staff.

“We realize that the world is a really competitive place and it’s time for us, time for us to raise the bar,” RPS school board members Jonathan Young told 8News.

Thomas Jefferson High School parent Dina Weinstein, meanwhile, remains cautiously optimistic.

“I think it’s wait and see,” she said. “I think there is skepticism and he has to build trust.”

Richmond Public Schools Director of Communications and Media Relations Kenita Bowers sent 8News this statement:

Leadership changes of this nature would be considered a personnel matter and therefore I am unable to provide any comment. Should any leadership changes be deemed necessary, those plans will be communicated with Richmond Public Schools employees and information will be released as appropriate.”

Tonight’s school board meeting will be the first since Kamras took office on Feb. 2.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a discussion about facilities improvements, which remain a high priority.

“We presented a plan that would provide for $7 million for a dollar match as it relates to whatever comes over from the City of Richmond to allow us to do a big build-out for as many schools as possible,” Young explained.

Kamras is also set to unveil his 100-day plan, along with budget estimates.

“Richmond Public Schools has developed a lot of plans in the past and they have sat on a shelf somewhere and collected dust and that makes no sense whatsoever,” Young added. “It’s important for this plan to be dynamic.”

Weinstein told 8News she’s eager to hear the plan.

“I think he brings vision from the outside. I’m a bit skeptical because of issues in the DC schools in some current news stories that have come to light about not quite ethical actions.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

