Police chase ends with car crashing into tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police chase in Chesterfield County ended with a man crashing his car into a tree.

Police say the chase started in the Stevens Hollow subdivision around 3 a.m. Sunday, when officers attempted to pull over the driver because his headlights were off. Officers chased the suspect to Melville Drive, where he crashed into a tree.

Lt. Don Story tells 8News the driver was checked by rescue crews. Charges are pending.

