Police: 3 killed after vehicle overturns, hits tree in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating a rollover crash that claimed the lives of three people late Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of Route 721 (Sparta Road) and Route 640 (Mara Cossic Dr.), in Caroline County just before around 10:05 p.m.

There, a 2006 Mazda driven by, Remington Walton, 25, of Milford, Va., was traveling east when his vehicle overturned and struck a tree.

Walton was not properly restrained.

The front seat passenger, Rebecca McDonald, 27, of Fredericksburg, was wearing her seatbelt and was entrapped in the vehicle. The backseat passenger, Brian Bexler Jr., 27, of Woodford, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

All three occupants died at the scene.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

___

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.