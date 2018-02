One lane of Walmsley Boulevard is closed overnight as crews clean up a crash.

Chesterfield Police Lieutenant Don Story says no one is seriously hurt after a car flipped and went off the road underneath the Chippenham overpass.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

No word on the identity of the driver but police tell 8News there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

