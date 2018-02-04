Nick Foles leads Eagles to first Super Bowl title over Pats

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The City of Brotherly Love is celebrating its first Super Bowl victory, and its first NFL championship since 1960.

Zach Ertz lunged for the go-ahead touchdown and Brandon Graham stripped Tom Brady of the ball near the two minute warning to send the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII View as list View as gallery Open Gallery MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles dives into the endzone for a 11-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots fumbles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Derek Barnett #96 of the Philadelphia Eagles is congratulated by his teammates after recovering a fumble late in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after fumbling against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: The Philadelphia Eagles intercept an incomplete pass intended for Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Head coach Doug Pederson, owner Jeffrey Lurie and Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles kisses the Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his teams 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 04: Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 04: A man climbs a traffic pole as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate victory in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania..(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate victory in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania..(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 04: Philadelphia Eagles Fans celebrates their victory of the Super Bowl LII game against New England Patriots on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania..(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 04: Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Patriots led 33-32 until Nick Foles engineered a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Ertz’s 11-yard reception. Ertz caught the ball and took two steps before losing the ball during his plunge into the end zone with 2:21 remaining. The play was confirmed upon video review as Ertz was ruled to have become a runner with the ball before crossing the goal line.

The Pats had a chance to regain the lead after the Eagles failed to make the two-point conversion, but Brady fumbled on the second play of the drive. Derek Barnett recovered the ball to give the Eagles possession on the New England 28 with 2:09 left. Jake Elliott added a 46-yard field goal with 1:10 to play, giving the Eagles an eight-point cushion.

Philadelphia’s defense stopped the Patriots on a potential tying drive in the final minute, preventing New England from tying the Steelers’ record of six Super Bowl victories.

Foles was outstanding, completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also became the first quarterback to catch a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl, a nine-yard grab that put the Eagles ahead 22-12 just before halftime.

Former Patriot LeGarrette Blount rushed for 90 yard and a TD, while Corey Clement grabbed four passes for 100 yards.

Brady put up sensational numbers, throwing for 505 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. But his late fumble was damaging as he fell to 5-3 in Super Bowls. All three losses have come against NFC East teams, two against the Giants.

The two teams set an NFL playoff record by combining for 1,151 yards, 613 by the Patriots.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.