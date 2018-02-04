John Marshall prevails over Trinity Episcopal, 67-62 in Coaches for the Cure Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday night the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center was standing room only late into the evening to witness John Marshall High School play Trinity Episcopal School in varsity boys basketball. More specifically, the crowd was eager to watch the duel between Justices’ sophomore Isaiah Todd, ranked No. 3 nationally in the 2020 recruiting class by ESPN, and Titans’ junior Armando Bacot, ranked No. 20 in the 2019 national recruiting class also by ESPN.

John Marshall rallied in the second half to overcome the defending VISAA state champions 67-62, led by Todd’s 26 points that included five three-pointers along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Bacot fouled out in the fourth quarter but managed to register 16 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals.