Defense helps Eagles win 1,000-yard Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A defensive play helped clinched Philadelphia’s first title in the Super Bowl era in the first 1,000-yard Super Bowl.

Brandon Graham forced a fumble by Tom Brady and Derek Barnett recovered with just more than two minutes remaining, and the Eagles beat the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33.

It was just the sixth defensive stop in 19 possessions at that point. The game’s only sack came after Nick Foles put the Eagles ahead 38-33 on an 11-yard pass to Zach Ertz.

The Eagles added a field goal after Brady’s fumble, and a desperation pass from Brady on the final play landed incomplete in the end zone.

There were 1,151 yards of total offense, breaking the previous record of 929 when Washington beat Denver 42-10 in 1988.

Brady had the first 500-yard passing game in the Super Bowl, breaking his record of 466 from last year in Houston.