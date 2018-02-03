VDOT contractor fatally struck on SB I-95 in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia Department of Transporation contractor was killed in a work zone crash in Prince George County late Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 11:15 a.m. on southbound I-95 near the 35-mile marker, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police say a VDOT contractor, employed by DBI services, was struck by a vehicle while working with a mobile pothole repair work zone.

The contractor died at the scene.

VDOT released a statement on the work zone crash Saturday afternoon:

“Our VDOT family is deeply saddened by the loss of a contract worker this morning on Interstate 95 in Prince George. Please keep this worker’s family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts during this difficult time. Safety is VDOT’s number one priority. We’re working with our partners in law enforcement to determine the cause of the crash and to provide support for the other workers at the scene.”

Police continue to investigate the crash.

