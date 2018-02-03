Owens, Moss, Lewis among newest Hall of Famers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hard-hitting linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and big-play receiver Randy Moss all made the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, while controversial receiver Terrell Owens got in on his third time on the ballot.

Safety Brian Dawkins also got voted by the 47 Hall of Fame voters as part of the eight-person class that also included contributor Bobby Beathard and senior nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile.

Lewis and Urlacher helped define playing middle linebacker in their era with Lewis winning two AP Defensive Player of the Year awards and one Super Bowl MVP for Baltimore and Urlacher winning a Defensive Player of the Year award of his own.

Moss and Owens were two of the most dynamic receivers of their time, but also lightning rods because of an inability to get along well with teammates and coaches at times that led to each playing for five teams in their careers.