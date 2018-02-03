3 facing murder charges after Franklin man found dead in trash bags

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Three young men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Kenneth Moore, a Franklin man whose body was found in a ditch wrapped in trash bags in Sussex County.

24-year-old Eric Obando, 18-year-old Christopher Crowder and a juvenile suspect have all been charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Sussex County Sheriff Earnest Giles says investigators believe Moore was killed in Prince George County, where Obando is listed as residing before his body was dumped in a ditch off Jerusalem Plank Road in Sussex County.

Deputies said Moore was last seen alive in Franklin on Jan. 11, the night before his body was found.

