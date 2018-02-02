VSP: Alcohol a factor in fatal Amelia County wreck

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – An Amelia County man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. on eastbound Genito Road, just west of N. Lodore.

Investigators say a 2012 Ford was traveling east on Genito when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree. The driver, who has been identified as 52-year-old David L. Goolsby of Amelia County, was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

