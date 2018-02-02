VCU Falls To #22 Rhode Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Justin Tillman and Sean Mobley combined for 37 points, but 22nd-ranked Rhode Island held off the Black and Gold to extend their win streak to 14 games.

Senior Justin Tillman poured in 22 points for the Rams and grabbed six rebounds. It was Tillman’s 12th game with at least 20. The senior forward also blocked two shots. Freshman forward Sean Mobley recorded a career high 15 points, all of which came in the first half. Mobley knocked down all four of his attempts from beyond the arc and was 5-of-7 overall from the field. Sophomore guard De’Riante Jenkins added nine points to the Rams’ effort and dished out three assists. Rhode Island’s E.C. Matthews lead four double-digit scorers with 18 points and five rebounds.

VCU kept the game close in the first half behind Mobley’s hot 3-point shooting, and entered halftime down by just three. Mobley buried back-to-back threes late in the first half to halt a 9-0 Rhody run and pull VCU within 36-33. Rhode Island ultimately won the game on the glass. URI outrebounded VCU 47-31 overall, including 19-8 on the offensive glass. As a result, Rhode Island managed a 26-6 edge in second-chance points. Rhode Island’s bench added 25 points to VCU’s 12.

Tillman posted his 20th double-digit game of the season and 57th of his career. Mobley was 4-of-4 from three in the first half alone, a career-high for the freshman from Cocoa Beach, Fla.

The Rams travel across town for their second matchup with the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday, Feb. 7. That game takes place at 9 p.m. at the Robins Center and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.