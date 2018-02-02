VCU Brandcenter grads behind Super Bowl ads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Most years the biggest talkers about Super Bowl Sunday have nothing to do with football.

“This is our favorite time of the year for ads, and everybody watches ads,” says Scott Witthaus, a professor at the VCU Brandcenter. “It’s probably the one time in the year that advertisements become the center of attention, everybody wanting to see them.”

This year at least seven Brandcenter graduates now working for various agencies across the country have spots running during the big game:

–Alex Ledford and NJ Placentra, Bud Light

–David Canavan, Pringles

–Adam Calvert, E*TRADE

–Husayn Raza, T-Mobile

–Allison Hayes, Jack Links Jerky

–Tim Anderson, Hyundai

Witthaus says their success often just a few years after graduation is a testament to the talent of the students and the Brandcenter curriculum that prepares them for the industry.

“We look for those kinds of people and then hone their skills,” he describes the creative minds selected for the program.

Along with millions of game watchers, current Brandcenter students and instructors will be paying close attention to the Super Bowl’s commercial breaks.

“There will be live social debates and comments going on twitter and things, and then we will all watch them again on Monday and see what we thought was good and what we didn’t think was good.”

