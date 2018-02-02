Tractor-trailer hauling 56K pounds of meat overturns on I-64 in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer hauling 56,000 pounds of meat overturned on eastbound Interstate 64 in Goochland County.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at the 150 mile marker just before 3 a.m.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor overturned on its side losing its product and fuel due to a ruptured fuel tank.

VSP said the driver sustained minor injuries.

The cleanup process is currently underway and will take several hours, according to VSP.

