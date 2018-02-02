Stafford man arrested, charged in Lego return scam

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 30-year-old Stafford man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a Lego return scam.

Investigators say Christopher Lee-Edward Taylor returned several boxes of Legos – with a combined value of about $1,800 – after purchasing the toy collection through Wal-Mart’s online store.

On three separate occasions, Taylor was reimbursed, twice by a Wal-Mart gift card and later on a Visa check card, at the Wal-Mart on Garrisonville Road in Stafford, according to police.

Employees later realized the contents of the returned boxes did not match the description on the boxes.

Deputies discovered that Lego sets matching the descriptions of the ones Taylor purchased online and returned were found for sale online under his eBay account. The description portion of the items listed for sale on eBay said “No Box.”

On Thursday, Taylor was taken into custody and later released on an $8,000 unsecured bond. He was charged with three felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

___

