Soup base sold in Virginia recalled

(WRIC) — The FDA is alerting consumers of a recall by JFC International Inc. of Los Angeles, California. The company is voluntarily recalling a Kimchi Hot Pot Soup Base because it was found to contain undeclared Crustacean Shellfish (Shrimp, Crab).

Individuals who have allergies to shellfish run the risk of a serious life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. One incident has been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The products were distributed between 10/01/16 and 01/31/18 to retail stores and other food service operators in Virginia, as well as several other states.

The Daisho Kimchi Hot Pot Soup Base comes in a Red Aluminum Pouch, and the Lot Code is found to the left of the barcode.

The recall was initiated after JFC was notified of an allergic reaction by a consumer who consumed this product.

JFC immediately responded to this issue and has already taken action to stop sales and distribution of the affected product.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-633-1004, Monday through Friday, or via e-mail at consserv@jfc.com.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.