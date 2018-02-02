Six more weeks of winter: groundhog sees his shadow

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog was in the spotlight Friday morning to make his annual prognostication.

Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers declared just after sunrise that the famed rodent did indeed see his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

