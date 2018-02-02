Sheriff’s office: 1-year-old Virginia boy dies after being left alone in bathtub

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 1-year-old boy died at the hospital Thursday after authorities say he was left alone in a bathtub.

Authorities were called to a home on John Clayton Memorial Highway Thursday afternoon.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says Gloucester County Rescue was on its way to the scene at the time for an unresponsive 1-year-old who had been scalded in the bathtub.

The child was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, and died shortly after arriving.

According to the sheriff’s office, the mother claimed the child had been left alone in a bathtub. When she returned, hot water was running and the child was facedown.

Mathews County Social Services have been contacted and are working to investigate the case, alongside the sheriff’s office.

The office of Richmond’s chief medical examiner will be performing an autopsy.

