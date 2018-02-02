RPD K9s and handlers complete basic training

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three new K9s and their handlers have graduated from Richmond Police basic training.

Zeus, Havoc, Draco and their handlers showed off some of the skills they learned over 14 weeks. The dogs will help with tracking, searching and finding suspects.

“You get a bunch of bumps, bruises, bled a couple times, every day you wake up and you’re sore,” Officer Daniel Dixon, a K9 handler, explained. “Butit’ss definitely worth it, like I said, just the little things like when you go up to a building for the first time and you tell the dog to ‘down’ and he downs and a big smile comes over my face.”

Those K9s, of course, go home with their handlers each night, so they’re a new part of the family as well.

