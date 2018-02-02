Proposed Virginia grid upgrade could cost customers more for electric

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Dominion Energy says Virginia needs a critical upgrade of its electric grid which costs between $2.4 billion and $3.5 billion.

State regulators say the company wants to pay for the upgrade in a way that makes customers pay twice for some of the costs.

The state’s largest electric utility is currently scrambling to secure support for legislation that blocks its rates from being reduced, even if the company earns excessive profits.

Dominion says it needs the legislation in order to upgrade the grid and keep rates stable. Critics say the company is pushing legislation that make ratepayers pay too much for their electric bills.

The company said Friday that the upgrades it thinks are needed would cost between $300 million to $350 million a year for eight to 10 years.

Company officials had previously said they could not provide a ballpark estimate of the costs.