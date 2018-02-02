Police: 2 charged with DUI, child neglect in separate incidents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Two adults were charged with driving under the influence and child neglect in two separate incidents Thursday, according to Henrico police.

In both incidents, police say juveniles were found inside the car.

Police responded to the 9300 block of Tarheel Terrace following reports of an intoxicated person.

After responding to the area, police arrested and charged the driver Mohammad Tahir Afzal, 30, with driving under the influence and child neglect.

Additionally, police responded to Masonic Lane and Gay Avenue for a two-vehicle traffic crash. One driver, Terry Shatonah Sessoms, 31, was suspected of being intoxicated.

At the time of the crash, Sessoms had three juveniles in the car with her.

After further investigation, Sessoms was arrested for driving under the influence and child neglect.

No bond information was released by police.

____

