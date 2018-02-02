Petersburg National Battlefield hosts Black History Month program

PETERSBURG, Va. — The role of United States Colored Troop regiments at the Battle of the Crater will be the focus of an upcoming program at Petersburg National Battlefield.

In honor of Black History Month, the battlefield invites guests on a two-hour auto caravan and walking tour highlighting the July 1864 attack, which would become the most famous battle of the Petersburg Campaign.

According to historians, the invasion was planned by Major General Ambrose Burnside and would follow the explosion of gunpowder beneath the Confederate earthworks just east of Petersburg. The United States Colored Troop regiments wanted to secure independence and be considered citizens. However, they were the last to advance because of interference by General George Meade.

Park Ranger Grant Gates will conduct the program on Saturday, February 17. It begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Eastern Front Unit Visitor Center located at 5001 Siege Road in Petersburg.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and bring drinking water.

