CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man walking on Jefferson Davis Highway was hit by a car and died last night.

It happened at around 11:00 p.m. The man was walking southbound when a Toyota sedan hit him.

Police aren’t releasing the identity of the man who died.

Anyone with any information should contact Chesterfield Police.

