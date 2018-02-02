Local sheriff: Courtroom chaos at Nassar sentencing could happen anywhere

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Sheriff Mike Wade watched Friday morning’s outburst in a Michigan courtroom where a distraught dad tried to attack disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had anything as bad as that,” Sheriff Wade said. “I’ve just seen it in other places. It’s something you always gotta be prepared for.”

Sheriff Wade recognized red flags from almost the moment the victim’s father started talking.

“When he starts asking the question, ‘can I have time with the person?’ that should set flags up and then it’s almost like he was arguing with the judge,” Sheriff Wade explained. “That would set up even higher alert to do something.”

If a situation like such unfolded in a Henrico County courtroom, Sheriff Wade said deputies would be positioned to react quickly.

There are always two of them in court, but in high profile cases, many more.

“Probably have one there and one deputy with the defendant and one on each of the sides to be able to keep an eye on what’s going on,” Sheriff Wade said.

Sheriff Wade added this his office often put plainclothes deputies in the audience for added security and attempt to diffuse conflicts between families by keeping the defendant’s relatives on one side of the court and the victim’s on the other.

If the person on trial becomes overly agitated …

“We have a stun cuff we put on their ankle which can’t be seen, and if they stand up, it’s just like being tazed,” Sheriff Wade said. “You push a button and it stuns them. We use that all the time, but we’ve never had to pull the plunger.”

